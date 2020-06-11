Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the May 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $25.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

