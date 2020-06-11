Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 14th total of 860,900 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.71.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.