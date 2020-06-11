Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Increases By 91.1%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the May 14th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Senmiao Technology has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

