Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Increases By 91.1%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the May 14th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Senmiao Technology has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.