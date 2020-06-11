AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 14th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

AEZS opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. AEterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

