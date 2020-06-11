Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Decreases By 29.5%

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 14th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACST shares. Aegis decreased their target price on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 219,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alimera Sciences Inc Short Interest Update
Alimera Sciences Inc Short Interest Update
Akero Therapeutics Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Akero Therapeutics Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Ltd Increases By 91.1%
Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Ltd Increases By 91.1%
AEterna Zentaris Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
AEterna Zentaris Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc Decreases By 29.5%
Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc Decreases By 29.5%
Short Interest in Acacia Communications, Inc. Increases By 35.6%
Short Interest in Acacia Communications, Inc. Increases By 35.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report