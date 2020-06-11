Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Decreases By 29.5%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the May 14th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACST shares. Aegis decreased their target price on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 219,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

