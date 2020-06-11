Short Interest in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Increases By 35.6%

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 14th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,690 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $456,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $161,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,029 shares of company stock worth $1,514,981 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.82. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.