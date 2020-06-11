Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Increases By 31.5%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 565,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 14th total of 429,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABUS. Wedbush upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,920 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,091.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

