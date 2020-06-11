Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 48.5% in May

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the May 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.17. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

