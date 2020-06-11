Athene Holding Ltd to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Athene in a research note issued on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.86 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Athene by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,638,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Athene by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the period.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

