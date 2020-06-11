Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Reduced by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

EWBC opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

