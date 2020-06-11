Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($2.22) Per Share

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($2.22) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.04.

Boeing stock opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

