Elanco Animal Health Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued on Monday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of ELAN opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 787.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

