Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Raised by Analyst

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $3,142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

