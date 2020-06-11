BioTelemetry Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BioTelemetry in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.32.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.