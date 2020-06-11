Evofem Biosciences Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Evofem Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

EVFM opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.33. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08).

In other Evofem Biosciences news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 857,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,957,143.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,090 shares of company stock worth $448,603. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.