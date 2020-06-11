Evofem Biosciences Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Evofem Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

EVFM opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.33. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08).

In other Evofem Biosciences news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 857,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,957,143.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,090 shares of company stock worth $448,603. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alimera Sciences Inc Short Interest Update
Alimera Sciences Inc Short Interest Update
Akero Therapeutics Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Akero Therapeutics Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Ltd Increases By 91.1%
Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Ltd Increases By 91.1%
AEterna Zentaris Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
AEterna Zentaris Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc Decreases By 29.5%
Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc Decreases By 29.5%
Short Interest in Acacia Communications, Inc. Increases By 35.6%
Short Interest in Acacia Communications, Inc. Increases By 35.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report