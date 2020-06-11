Brokers Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOKF. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BOK Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $124,810.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,068. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715 over the last ninety days. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

