Close Brothers Group (CBG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON: CBG) in the last few weeks:

6/4/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/3/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,230 ($15.65) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,240 ($15.78).

5/22/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,215 ($15.46) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,346 ($17.13).

5/22/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/6/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/28/2020 – Close Brothers Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,410 ($17.95).

4/24/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,170 ($14.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/21/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($15.78) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,445 ($18.39).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,124 ($14.31) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 849 ($10.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,298.88.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

