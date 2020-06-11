BankUnited to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,408,000 after acquiring an additional 108,192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,129,000 after acquiring an additional 151,263 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,414,000 after purchasing an additional 751,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,218,000 after purchasing an additional 734,991 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.