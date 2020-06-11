Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Crexendo Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Crexendo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Crexendo had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

