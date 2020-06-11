Analysts Set Expectations for CyberOptics Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberOptics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.88. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.98 million, a PE ratio of 233.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.18.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

