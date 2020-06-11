William Blair Weighs in on Align Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.33.

Shares of ALGN opened at $267.56 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $316.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

