Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

