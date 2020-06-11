Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36.
In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.
