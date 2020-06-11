Hope Bancorp Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 135,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,438,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 221,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

