Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Raised by Wedbush

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Shares of FRC opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

