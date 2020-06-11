Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.88%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,551,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $252,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

