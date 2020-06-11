Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

