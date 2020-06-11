Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the May 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRH opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Ameri has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

