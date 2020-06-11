Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the May 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRH opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Ameri has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.
Ameri Company Profile
