Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 14th total of 151,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APEX opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Apex Global Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

