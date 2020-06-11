Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of WBS opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.69. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,573.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,812.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Webster Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

