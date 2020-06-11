Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Lifted by Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of VLY opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

In related news, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $682,160. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,510,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

