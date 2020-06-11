Imperial Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for ViacomCBS in a report issued on Monday, June 8th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.05.

VIAC stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. acquired 16,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

