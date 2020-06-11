Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of PFSI opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $362,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang acquired 35,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $6,207,249. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

