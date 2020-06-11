Hilltop Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:HTH)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:HTH opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hilltop by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 6.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hilltop by 2.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III acquired 5,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ameri Holdings Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Ameri Holdings Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Apex Global Brands Inc. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Apex Global Brands Inc. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Webster Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share
Webster Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp Lifted by Wedbush
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp Lifted by Wedbush
Imperial Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc.
Imperial Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc.
Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services Inc
Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report