Hilltop Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:HTH opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hilltop by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 6.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hilltop by 2.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III acquired 5,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

