Brokers Offer Predictions for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $392.32 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $394.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

