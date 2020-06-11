Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Dunkin Brands Group Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

DNKN stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,941,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 296,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

