Oppenheimer Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperformer” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.66.

Shares of ATVI opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock worth $32,274,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after purchasing an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

