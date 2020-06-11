Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,513,000 after acquiring an additional 791,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,536,000 after acquiring an additional 869,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,937,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 370,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.