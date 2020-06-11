Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research note issued on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAN. Northcoast Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Aaron’s stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.05. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Earnings History and Estimates for Aaron`s (NYSE:AAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share
Brokers Offer Predictions for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Dunkin Brands Group Inc Issued By KeyCorp
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Dunkin Brands Group Inc Issued By KeyCorp
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Aaron’s, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Aaron’s, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report