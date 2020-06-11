Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research note issued on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAN. Northcoast Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Aaron’s stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.05. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

