Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MAV Beauty Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for MAV Beauty Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$40.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.81 million.

MAV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded MAV Beauty Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at C$3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.35. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

