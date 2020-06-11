FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report issued on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UBA. ValuEngine cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.