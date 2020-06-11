FY2020 EPS Estimates for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Lifted by KeyCorp

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Materion in a research report issued on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. Materion has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Materion by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Materion by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

