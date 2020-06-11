Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laredo Petroleum Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $299.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 4.22.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.20). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 81.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 151,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,895,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 656,733 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,771,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 210,596 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

