ING Groep NV to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ING)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for ING Groep in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

ING opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ING Groep by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in ING Groep by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

