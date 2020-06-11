FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Harley-Davidson Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

