Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

PPG Industries stock opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

