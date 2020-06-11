Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Raised by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Umpqua stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Umpqua by 77.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 295,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 129,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Umpqua by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Umpqua by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 3.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,454,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 46,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter worth $919,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

