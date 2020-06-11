Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Shares of PAYC opened at $327.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.89. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,342 shares of company stock worth $118,264,284 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

