FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.27). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Shares of ALNY opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,075,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,156,000 after purchasing an additional 539,597 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after purchasing an additional 286,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

