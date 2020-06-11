Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASB. Cfra dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Associated Banc by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

